The Importance of Drudge, Quayle, Rivero, and Rense

The independent media is at risk. Google, Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter are simultaneously suppressing any message they deem unfit, and that is a danger to our ability to access information.

Due to the sneaky tactics by the gatekeepers, the independent media is it at a critical crossroad. This type of selective channeling results in blatant censorship and makes link aggregates like Stevequayle.com, Whatreallyhappened.com, and Rense.com even more important in the escalating information war.

Much like the Drudge Report before them, these innovators were once laughed at due to their dated web designs and controversial content. Now they are often the first stop for open minded readers interested in learning the truth about what is really going on in the world, something the mainstream media would prefer to hide.

Independent media relies heavily on social media and google search to draw in, gain and retain readership. Sites with an alternative view trying to gain readership via the search engines like Google will undoubtedly be sent to the search purgatory. I recently wrote an article referring to their 160 handbook that details exactly how Google plans to do this.

When a user types into a search engine such as Google and that search engine deliberately omits alternative information about vaccines, GMO’s, holistic health, 9/11, or the history of banking from the search results they are effectively tampering with one’s ability to access pertinent data. Unfortunately, most people have learned to rely on search engines such as Google to find information which makes this even more dangerous.

Mike Adams, the Editor of Natural News ( whose Facebook page has over 2 million likes), states: “Facebook has attempted to utterly silence Natural News and our message of healing and self-reliance by squashing nearly one hundred percent of NaturalNews.com article shares. They have failed, however, because the people who are awake and aware of the sinister aims of Mark Zuckerberg are leaving Facebook in droves, and they’re increasingly coming to sites like NaturalNews.com to learn the truth about everything.”

Drudge, Quayle, Rivero, and Rense, have had a tremendous impact on shaping public opinion.

Matt Drudge is a right-leaning publisher with a massive readership that averages almost 150 million visits per month. Steve Quayle, an outspoken Christian, has a loyal group of followers reaching millions per month. Michael Rivero, an atheist, is known to be an outspoken anti war activist and proponent of freedom, and can also generate a large readership. Jeff Rense, a champion of even the most unpopular free speech has a readership that spans into the millions. All four, and others like them are crucial contributors to the independent media. Why? Because they’re providing access points to information that Google and Facebook are internally suppressing or hiding.

Drudge is one of the most powerful men in media. Last month he recorded over 147 million visits making his readership bigger than the populations of Mexico and Russia. Drudge, who can’t be controlled, often walks to the beat of his own drum, refusing to allow the mainstream to dictate what news he believes is important. Referral traffic from the Drudge Report has single handily made Infowars a household name, giving them hundreds of authoritative links, and driving millions of readers to articles penned by Paul Joseph Watson and Mikael Thalen. Drudge has also propelled Zero Hedge into the mainstream by frequently linking to their content. Occasionally he likes to throw a middle finger to the establishment by linking to smaller sites like SHTFPlan.com and even indirectly linking to a few articles by Michael Snyder of the Economic Collapse Blog. This is something I’m sure the media gatekeepers hate. Getting a coveted referral link from Drudge can result in 50,000-300,00 visitors reading your story.

Quayle has been at the forefront of Independent media for decades. A link from SteveQuayle.com will result in tens of thousands to your websites; he is by far the second most powerful after Drudge in referring readers to your site. Like Drudge, Steve operates his link aggregate around the clock. He’s a tremendous asset to the independent media, and more importantly Christians, around the world.

Rivero has an interesting background that spans from NASA to Hollywood. Rivero stumbled into the alternative media after questioning the death of Vince Foster which ultimately resulted in the end of his Hollywood career. Luckily for us, it led to the birth of Whatreallyhappened.com. WRH, as known by its members, can generate up to 10,000 referrals a day, which makes his site another important piece of the independent media. Mike and his wife Claire have logged thousands of hours in a fight for truth and freedom.

Rense has been around for decades, and his influential site Rense.com has been at the forefront of pushing traffic to the independent media for almost 18 years. Jeff is another one who is often marginalized for his beliefs and outdated site. Say what you want about Jeff Rense, but he is another very import piece in the alternative media. A link from Rense.com can often result in tens of thousands of visitors landing on your site.

No matter what your beliefs may be, if you value the importance of information, you need to support these sites. Don’t make a mistake and wait until the last minute We’re approaching a crossroad where censorship by Google, Facebook, and various other platforms are taking aim at the truth. If these four webmasters stop publishing due to health issues, insane copyright laws or, even worse, death, the alternative media is dead.

